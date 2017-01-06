Color Force Signs Up Nellie Reed as TV Senior VP

Production outfit Color Force has hired Nellie Reed to be senior VP, television, with oversight of its television production slate as well as the acquisition and development of future projects. She will report to principals Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Color Force projects include FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson. Seasons two and three of the American Crime Story franchise, a collaboration between Color Force, Ryan Murphy and Fox 21, are in pre-production. Last September, Color Force announced an exclusive overall television production deal with FX Productions, extending an existing first-look deal with the studio.

On the film side, Color Force has partnered with authors Suzanne Collins (The Hunger Games) and Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) in adapting their hit series.

Reed ran the television department of Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association. Prior to joining Free Association, Reed was head of development for David Goyer’s Phantom Four Films where she oversaw both TV and film. Her credits there included Constantine for NBC and Da Vinci’s Demons for Starz.

“We first met Nellie and were wowed by her when she was working with David Goyer,” said Jacobson and Simpson. “We have always been impressed by her ideas and talent relationships and we are thrilled to make her a cornerstone of our expanding television business.”