'Colombia: Wild and Free' Premieres May 18 on PBS
By Chelsea Anderson published
Two part series takes viewers to the Amazon and the Andes
Colombia: Wild and Free is a two part series airing on PBS Wednesdays May 18 and 25 at 10 p.m. It will also stream simultaneously on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
The first episode will explore Eastern Colombia and the two rivers that split the country – the Amazon and the Orinoco. The second episode takes viewers to Western Colombia, traveling from the inhabited coasts of the Pacific to the Andes.
Natalia Reyes narrates.
Colombia: Wild and Free is written and directed by Harald Pokieser. The directors of photography are Ivo Nörenberg and Christian Stolz. Executive producers are Harald Pokieser and Manfred Christ. The commissioning editors for Arte G.E.I.E. are Jörg Krause and Sabine Joertz. Executive producer for NDR/Naturfilm is Britta Kiesewetter. Executive in charge for PBS is Bill Gardner and assistant director for PBS is Annie Curran. The commissioning editor for Orf is Gernot Lercher. A production of Cosmos Factory, Orf, PBS, ARTE GEIE, NDR/Naturfilm and DocLights. ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.