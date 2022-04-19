'Colombia: Wild and Free' Premieres May 18 on PBS

Colombia: Wild and Free is a two part series airing on PBS Wednesdays May 18 and 25 at 10 p.m. It will also stream simultaneously on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

The first episode will explore Eastern Colombia and the two rivers that split the country – the Amazon and the Orinoco. The second episode takes viewers to Western Colombia, traveling from the inhabited coasts of the Pacific to the Andes.

Natalia Reyes narrates.

Colombia: Wild and Free is written and directed by Harald Pokieser. The directors of photography are Ivo Nörenberg and Christian Stolz. Executive producers are Harald Pokieser and Manfred Christ. The commissioning editors for Arte G.E.I.E. are Jörg Krause and Sabine Joertz. Executive producer for NDR/Naturfilm is Britta Kiesewetter. Executive in charge for PBS is Bill Gardner and assistant director for PBS is Annie Curran. The commissioning editor for Orf is Gernot Lercher. A production of Cosmos Factory, Orf, PBS, ARTE GEIE, NDR/Naturfilm and DocLights. ■