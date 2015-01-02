College Football Playoff Sets Cable TV Record

The College Football Playoff got off to a strong start in its debut, as the two semifinal games on New Year's Day ended up as the top two broadcasts in cable TV history.

ESPN's coverage of Oregon's blowout victory over Florida State in the Rose Bowl averaged 28.16 million viewers, only to be topped by the Sugar Bowl -- which ended close to 1 a.m. ET. Ohio State's upset victory over top-seeded Alabama drew 28.27 million viewers.

Both games surpassed the old record of 27 million that ESPN drew in 2011 for the BCS Championship.

Oregon and Ohio State will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 12 on ESPN.