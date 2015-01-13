College Football Championship Draws Record Overnight Ratings

ESPN notched another record overnight rating for the inaugural College Football National Championship on Monday.

Ohio State’s 42-20 victory over Oregon drew an 18.5 household rating, the highest in ESPN history. It was up 21% over last year’s BCS Championship game (15.3), as well as surpassed the previous record of 16.1 for the 2011 BCS Championship Game.

The 18.5 overnight puts the National Championship on track to be the most-watched show in cable TV history. The two College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Day currently hold that mark, with Alabama-Ohio State topping out at 28.3 million viewers.

Final viewership and ratings info will be available later on Tuesday.