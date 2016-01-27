Collective Digital Studio Rebrands as Studio71

European media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has announced that its Collective Digital Studio (CDS) is rebranding as Studio71 so the company can operate under a unified global banner. CDS, based in Los Angeles, represents talent on digital platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat and Vine.

In 2014, ProSieben acquired a stake in CDS. A year later, it grabbed a controlling interest, revealing plans to merge CDS with its own Studio71.

“With the merger we instantly became a global player. Now we are focused on dynamic growth so operating together under the Studio71 banner will make us even more impactful,” said Christof Wahl, managing director, ProSiebenSat.1 Digital.

Studio71’s first global production will be the film Natural Born Pranksters.