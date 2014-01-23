Colin Jost to Replace Seth Meyers on 'SNL's 'Weekend Update'

Saturday Night Live has found its replacement for Seth Meyers on "Weekend Update."

Head writer Colin Jost will join Cecily Strong at the update desk beginning March 1. Strong was added as a co-anchor at the beginning of this season to help ease the transition from Meyers, who is leaving next month to replace Jimmy Fallon on Late Night.

Meyers' final SNL will be the Feb. 1 show; SNL returns March 1 following NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Jost also joins Meyers and former "Update" co-anchor Tina Fey as head writers who transitioned to "Weekend Update." Jost has been with the late-night sketch show as a writer since 2005 and was elevated to head writer in 2012.

Jost will become the second new cast member added in 2014—Sasheer Zamata made her debut last week—following six newcomers at the beginning of this season.