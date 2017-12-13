Colin Jost, Michael Che Named Co-Head Writers on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have been named co-head writers on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. They join head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker in leading the writing staff.

Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been named writing supervisors at SNL.

Jost and Che began on SNL segment Weekend Update in 2014.

Jost started as a writer on SNL in 2005.

Che appeared on The Daily Show before joining Saturday Night Live in 2013.

Saturday Night Live is averaging a 2.89 rating in adults 18-49 this season, according to Nielsen, and 9.58 million viewers overall in live plus seven day ratings.

It is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.



