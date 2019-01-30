Cole, Strobel Promoted at Turner Ignite Ad Units

Two veteran executives involved in Turner’s advanced advertising efforts have been promoted, the company said.

Marybeth Strobel was named senior VP of ad innovation at Turner Ignite from VP, ad innovation and programmatic solutions. She reports to Dan Aversano, senior VP of ad innovation and programmatic solutions for Turner Ignite.

Seth Cole was named senior VP of brand partnerships, Turner Ignite Sports, a new position. He had been VP, sports sponsorship, sales and marketing. Cole reports to Will Funk, executive VP of property marketing and corporate partnerships for Turner Sports.

Strobel has been with Turner, now part of AT&T, for nearly 20 years. She grew Turner's digital business and led ad sales across the Turner portfolio. In her new position, she aims to make Turner advertising more relevant and more automated. She will work with clients to adopt advanced advertising, including collaborations with AT&T’s Xandr unit.

Cole joined Turner in 2003. He will continue to oversee Turner Ignites Sports, which focuses on live events, experiential marketing, creative services and data solutions.