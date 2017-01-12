Cole, Parker to Host 25th Trumpet Awards

Bounce TV, which acquired the Trumpet awards last year, announced that Deon Cole of Black-ish and Nicole Ari Parker of Rosewood, will host the 25th annual Trumpet Awards.

The Trumpet Awards, which celebrate African-American achievements and contributions, will air Jan. 29 at 9 p.m.

This year’s honorees include talk show host Wendy Williams, former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, R&B group New Edition, soul singer Peabo Bryson and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg.

The event will include performances by Erica Campbell, Kenny Lattimore, Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Valentino, Keke Wyatt and Jekalyn Carr.

“We have come so far since we started in 1993 and I am extremely obliged to those individuals who saw the vision and who have worked with us for 25 years," said Trumpet Awards founder Xernona Clayton, who will receive the Golden Trumpet Award.

“Bounce is the ideal custodian to continue to enhance the level of excellence that is our standard going forward. I am thrilled to have my beloved Trumpet Awards become part of Bounce who will continue to celebrate the achievements of those who had an impact on our community for many more years to come,” Clayton said.