Coldplay to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

English rock band Coldplay will headline the Super Bowl 50 halftime show. The game happens at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area Feb. 7.

Coldplay’s new album, “A Head Full of Dreams,” lands Dec. 4. The Wall Street Journal first reported Coldplay's playing the halftime show.

Last year’s show at the University of Phoenix Stadium featured Katy Perry, a mechanical lion and a couple shark dancers, with assists from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. The year before, in New Jersey, it was Bruno Mars, who is slated to perform again Feb. 7.

The NFL announced the halftime lineup during the Thursday Night Football encounter between the Packers and the Lions, which aired on CBS and NFL Network.