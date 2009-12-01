‘Cold Case' Renewed On CBS Stations
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has renewed
off-CBS drama Cold Case for another two years on the CBS Television stations
in 16 markets, WBDTD said Tuesday, taking the show through the 2012-13 season.
Those markets include the top three: WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM
Chicago.
This season, Cold Case is averaging a 1.7 live plus
same day household rating, according to Nielsen, ranking it eighth among the
weekend off-net hours. The highest rated show in the genre is CBS Television
Distribution's CSI: New York at a 3.2.
On cable, Cold Case airs on TNT.
The show, starring Kathryn Morris as Detective Lily Rush,
highlights the Philadelphia Homicide Squad and its efforts to solve old cases
considered unsolvable. Cold Case is in its seventh season on CBS, airing
Sundays at 9 p.m. It's produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association
with CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Bruckheimer, Jonathan
Littman, Meredith Stiehm, Jennifer Johnson and Greg Plageman are executive
producers; Stiehm created the show.
