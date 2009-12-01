‘Cold Case' Renewed On CBS Stations

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has renewed

off-CBS drama Cold Case for another two years on the CBS Television stations

in 16 markets, WBDTD said Tuesday, taking the show through the 2012-13 season.

Those markets include the top three: WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles and WBBM

Chicago.

This season, Cold Case is averaging a 1.7 live plus

same day household rating, according to Nielsen, ranking it eighth among the

weekend off-net hours. The highest rated show in the genre is CBS Television

Distribution's CSI: New York at a 3.2.

On cable, Cold Case airs on TNT.

The show, starring Kathryn Morris as Detective Lily Rush,

highlights the Philadelphia Homicide Squad and its efforts to solve old cases

considered unsolvable. Cold Case is in its seventh season on CBS, airing

Sundays at 9 p.m. It's produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association

with CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television. Bruckheimer, Jonathan

Littman, Meredith Stiehm, Jennifer Johnson and Greg Plageman are executive

producers; Stiehm created the show.