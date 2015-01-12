Colby Smith Promoted to VP of ABC News Digital

ABC News has promoted Colby Smith to VP of ABC News Digital, where he will “lead our efforts to expand our reach to new digital platforms and audiences,” explained ABC News president James Goldston in a memo to the staff explaining the promotion.

Colby replaces Joe Ruffolo, who is moving to Burbank. Ruffolo will be working with the Disney ABC Television Groups “senior team as they work through a number of strategic questions and planning for the next few months,” noted Goldston.

Goldston noted that as director of business development for ABC News Digital, “Colby has played an instrumental role, managing relationships with some of our most important tech, sales, and editorial partners and playing a vital role in securing new distribution deals with Hulu+, Apple TV and a number of other platforms.”

Colby began his career in media working for KPSP in Palm Desert, California and joined ABC News in 2011.

Goldston praised Ruffolo as “an integral member of the team” who made a number of notable contributions, including being “a key player in the landmark deal with Yahoo! in 2011” and the launch of “many products over the last few years.”