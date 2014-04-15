Colbert to Visit ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert will appear next week on Late Show With David Letterman, CBS announced Tuesday. The appearance—set for April 22—will be Colbert’s first on the show since it was announced last week that he will take over as its host following Letterman’s retirement next year.

Letterman announced during the taping of his April 3 episode that he would step down as host of Late Show some time in 2015. CBS moved quickly to secure Colbert, host of Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report, as a successor.

No date has been set for Letterman’s last show or Colbert’s debut as host.