Colbert’s 'Late Show' Does 6.6 Million Viewers

The premiere of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS averaged 6.6 million viewers Sept. 8, according to Nielsen live plus same day fast national ratings. That won the time slot, ahead of The Tonight Show’s 2.9 million viewers on NBC and Jimmy Kimmel Live’s 1.75 million on ABC.

Sampling on CBS was sky-high, with viewers curious about how Colbert, former host of The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, would deliver his first show. Colbert’s old Comedy Central pal, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, made a cameo in The Late Show’s musical intro. In the inaugural episode, Colbert showed not only his comedic chops, but some song and dance and product pitchman skills too.

