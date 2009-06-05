‘Colbert Report's' Iraq Shows Starting June 8

The Colbert Report will originate a week of shows from Iraq June 8-11, Comedy Central says. The network had previously announced that it would be taping a week of shows in an undisclosed Middle Eastern country in conjunction with the USO.

The week of shows, dubbed "Operation Iraqi Stephen: Going Commando," will be taped at an undisclosed military base in Iraq. The audience will be comprised of U.S. troops stationed in the country.

Segments will include Colbert putting together care packages for the troops and "shout outs" from notable figures such as Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Guests will include Iraq's deputy prime minister Barham Salih, General Ray Odiemo, commander of the Multi National Force-Iraq, and other military officers.

Comedy Central has signed on Burger King as a sponsor for the week, and the network will be donating proceeds from sales of the week's shows on iTunes to the USO.

The trip is the second time The Colbert Report has left its New York City studio. The previous trip was to Philadelphia during the Democratic primary there in April, 2008.

Colbert will also be "tweeting" from the base on his twitter page, www.twitter.com/stephenathome.