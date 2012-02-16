‘Colbert Report' Tapings Suspended
Comedy Central suspended production of The Colbert Report on Wednesday and will again on Thursday due to
"unforeseen circumstances," the network said in a statement Thursday morning.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show will air repeat
episodes on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16," said a
Comedy Central spokesperson, who did not comment on the reason for the
suspension.
Audience members who were scheduled to attend the taping of
Stephen Colbert's show on Wednesday were sent a notice that it had been
canceled, according to messages posted online. The
network aired a repeat episode of Colbert
Report instead.
The Colbert Report
does not tape on Fridays.
