‘Colbert Report' Tapings Suspended

Comedy Central suspended production of The Colbert Report on Wednesday and will again on Thursday due to

"unforeseen circumstances," the network said in a statement Thursday morning.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show will air repeat

episodes on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16," said a

Comedy Central spokesperson, who did not comment on the reason for the

suspension.

Audience members who were scheduled to attend the taping of

Stephen Colbert's show on Wednesday were sent a notice that it had been

canceled, according to messages posted online. The

network aired a repeat episode of Colbert

Report instead.

The Colbert Report

does not tape on Fridays.