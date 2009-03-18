‘Colbert Report' To Tape Shows In Persian Gulf

Comedy Central's The Colbert Report is planning to tape a week of shows in the Persian Gulf, the network said Wednesday. The tapings will be part of a USO entertainment tour, and will be broadcast on Comedy once the crew returns.

While other programs have taped shows in the region, The Colbert Report will be the first to tape more than one installment in the field, the network says.

Comedy isn't saying exactly where the taping will take place, though Colbert did make an insinuation in the network's announcement:

"I'm going to the Persian Gulf," Colbert said. "I can't tell you where I'm going, but the fact that I can't tell you where I'm going should tell you where I'm going."