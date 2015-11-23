Colbert Repeats as Kennedy Center Honors Host

Late Show host Stephen Colbert has been tapped to repeat as host of CBS' annual Kennedy Center Honors telecast Dec. 29.

The show is being taped Dec. 6.

Colbert hosted last year but was wearing his Colbert Report hat.

Honorees this year are Carole King, George Lucas, Rita Moreno, Seiji Ozawa and Cicely Tyson.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will executive produce.