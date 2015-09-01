Colbert Gives Directions as CBS Debut Nears

Stephen Colbert’s voice can be heard giving directions to people using the traffic and navigation app Waze as part of the promotional effort for the late night star’s debut on CBS’ Late Show.

From Tuesday through Sept. 22, drivers can select Colbert’s voice in the settings menu, under sound and voice language.

Colbert also made a video for Waze in which he takes an amusing drive to work, using the app.

“For years, I navigated the roadways using a compass, a sextant and the guidance offered by the stars,” said Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “But now I can just listen to my own dulcet tones instructing me on Waze.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VUcWwmEw-w[/embed]