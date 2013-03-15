Coke Zero Joins 'Conan' in Atlanta

Coca-Cola's Coke Zero will be presenting sponsor of TBS' Conan during the week the late-night show originates from Atlanta.

Conan is in Atlanta April 1-4 to coincide with the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, which will be held at Atlanta's Georgia Dome. The NCAA Mens' Basketball tournament is televised by Turner and CBS.

Leading up to the week in Atlanta, Coke Zero will be sponsoring a series of concerts. Portions will be seen on tbs.com and teamcoco.com. The soft drink will also be launching a new "It's Not Your Fault" campaign that includes co-branded promotion for Conan featuring Conan O'Brien. The basketball-themed campaign debuts on St. Patrick's Day on CBS' tournament selection show.

The bands performing during the Conan Coke Zero Music Series on the Road to the Final Four include Fitz and the Tantrums, Pat Green, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.