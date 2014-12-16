Coke Pulls Plug on 'Idol' Sponsorship

Coca-Cola will no longer be a sponsor of American Idol after 13 years, the soft drink company and Fox Broadcasting said.

“Coca-Cola and FOX have mutually decided to end their 13-year American Idol partnership. We look forward to working together on new collaborations in the future,” the companies said in a statement.

Once a ratings juggernaut, Idol’s ratings have been falling for years, pushing Fox’s ratings down as well.

Fox said that another long-time sponsor, Ford, will be returning for Season 14.