Cohen Upped To EVP At Bravo
Andy Cohen has been promoted to executive vice president, original
programming and development at Bravo, the network announced Tuesday. He will
continue to be based in New York, reporting to Frances Berwick, president of
Bravo Media.
In his elevated role, Cohen will continue to oversee Bravo's
development and production slate of shows like Top Chef and The Real
Housewives franchise. He will also remain as host and executive producer of
Bravo's late night talk show Watch What
Happens: Live.
"Under Andy's leadership and industry expertise, Bravo has enjoyed
record ratings and an increase in original programming while attracting the
most affluent and educated audience in cable entertainment," said Berwick
in a statement. "With this well-deserved promotion, tirelessly wearing two
hats, I have no doubt that he will continue successfully to drive the next
cultural hits for Bravo, as well as host the popular interactive hit show, Watch What Happens: Live."
Cohen was previously senior vice president, original programming and
development. Before starting at Bravo in 2005, he was vice president of
original programming for TRIO and spent 10 years at CBS News, including as
senior producer of The Early Show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.