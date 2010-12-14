Cohen Upped To EVP At Bravo

Andy Cohen has been promoted to executive vice president, original

programming and development at Bravo, the network announced Tuesday. He will

continue to be based in New York, reporting to Frances Berwick, president of

Bravo Media.

In his elevated role, Cohen will continue to oversee Bravo's

development and production slate of shows like Top Chef and The Real

Housewives franchise. He will also remain as host and executive producer of

Bravo's late night talk show Watch What

Happens: Live.

"Under Andy's leadership and industry expertise, Bravo has enjoyed

record ratings and an increase in original programming while attracting the

most affluent and educated audience in cable entertainment," said Berwick

in a statement. "With this well-deserved promotion, tirelessly wearing two

hats, I have no doubt that he will continue successfully to drive the next

cultural hits for Bravo, as well as host the popular interactive hit show, Watch What Happens: Live."

Cohen was previously senior vice president, original programming and

development. Before starting at Bravo in 2005, he was vice president of

original programming for TRIO and spent 10 years at CBS News, including as

senior producer of The Early Show.