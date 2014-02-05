Cochran Promoted To CEO At WOW!

WideOpenWest (WOW!) is soon to announce that Steven Cochran is being promoted to chief executive officer from president, and that current chairman and CEO Colleen Abdoulah will transition into solely being chairman, effective April 1.

Related to that, Cathy Kuo, the chief marketing officer, will move up to chief operating officer at the competitive triple-play provider, privately owned by Avista Capital Partners. WOW! has 800,000 customers, ranking eighth among U.S. cable operators.

