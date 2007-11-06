CNN's Planet in Peril to Air on Animal Planet

Animal Planet will air the second window of CNN’s four-hour environmental documentary, Planet in Peril.

The documentary -- hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta and Animal Planet’s Jeff Corwin -- will air on two parts on Animal Planet, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 8 p.m.

“Collaborating with CNN and sharing the talent of Jeff Corwin is a win-win for both networks that are so passionate about communicating the critical environmental and conservation message,” said Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet & Discovery Kids Media, in a statement.