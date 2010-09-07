CNN's 'Parker Spitzer' To Bow Oct. 4
CNN
announced a title for its new 8 p.m. hour starring former New York governor
Eliot Spitzer and conservative columnist Kathleen Parker. It's called Parker Spitzer and it will bow Oct. 4.
The
announcement came today via a video on CNN.com.
The name
is an allusion to a political ticket. Think Obama/Biden or McCain/Palin. CNN
employed the same tactic to announce John King's 7 p.m. program.
Parker Spitzer is the first of two new programs on the docket for CNN,
which has struggled in primetime. The network is expected to also announce this
week that Piers Morgan will host a nightly interview program beginning in
November. Morgan, who is a judge on NBC's America's
Got Talent, is the ostensible replacement for Larry King, who announcedearlier this year that he will step down after 25 years on CNN.
Morgan
has been negotiating with CNN in earnest since July when he finalized a new contract
with NBC that keeps him at Talent for
three more years but also stipulates that his NBC duties will take precedence
over his future CNN program. Talent
shoots in Los Angeles for about five months of the year, which means that
Morgan will likely tape his CNN show at that time.
