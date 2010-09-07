CNN's 'Parker Spitzer' To Bow Oct. 4

CNN

announced a title for its new 8 p.m. hour starring former New York governor

Eliot Spitzer and conservative columnist Kathleen Parker. It's called Parker Spitzer and it will bow Oct. 4.

The

announcement came today via a video on CNN.com.



The name

is an allusion to a political ticket. Think Obama/Biden or McCain/Palin. CNN

employed the same tactic to announce John King's 7 p.m. program.

Parker Spitzer is the first of two new programs on the docket for CNN,

which has struggled in primetime. The network is expected to also announce this

week that Piers Morgan will host a nightly interview program beginning in

November. Morgan, who is a judge on NBC's America's

Got Talent, is the ostensible replacement for Larry King, who announcedearlier this year that he will step down after 25 years on CNN.

Morgan

has been negotiating with CNN in earnest since July when he finalized a new contract

with NBC that keeps him at Talent for

three more years but also stipulates that his NBC duties will take precedence

over his future CNN program. Talent

shoots in Los Angeles for about five months of the year, which means that

Morgan will likely tape his CNN show at that time.