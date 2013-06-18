CNN's 'New Day' Premieres Slightly Up in Demo, Down in Viewers

The debut of CNN's new morning show New Day failed to improve its timeslot average much on Monday, June 17, averaging 95,000 adults 25-54 and 247,000 total viewers from 6-9 a.m. ET, according to Nielsen data.

Compared to its average in June to-date, the heavily promoted New Day improved 2% in the key demo but declined 10% among total viewers. It was down 42% and 35% viewers, respectively, from May 2013, though it improved on the timeslot's June 2012 average by 20% in the demo and 33% in total viewers.

New Day -- hosted by Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereira -- finished fourth among itscable news competition in the key demo to Fox & Friends' 262,000 viewers, Morning Joe's 132,000 and HLN's 121,000. In total viewers, it finished third above HLN (215,000) and trailed Fox (1.1 million) and Joe(355,000).

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker has said that "we're in this for the long haul" and that he doesn't expect ratings to move after the first day, week or month.