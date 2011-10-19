CNN's Las Vegas GOP Debate Draws 5.5M
CNN's Las Vegas Republican
debate, moderated by Anderson Cooper, delivered 5.5 million total viewers and
1.7 million in its key 25-54 demo on Tuesday night.
The debate, which
began at 8 p.m, ranked second only to Fox News Channel's Sept. 22 debate,
which averaged 6.1 million total viewers. It was also up 51% in total viewers compared to CNN's Tea Party debate in Tampa on Sept. 12, which drew 3.6 million
total viewers, and improved 46% in the demo.
CNN also recorded
601,300 live video streams of the debate, up 35% from its Tampa debate.
Tuesday's debate was co-sponsored by the Western Republican Leadership Conference to coincide with its annual gathering.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.