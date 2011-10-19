CNN's Las Vegas GOP Debate Draws 5.5M

CNN's Las Vegas Republican

debate, moderated by Anderson Cooper, delivered 5.5 million total viewers and

1.7 million in its key 25-54 demo on Tuesday night.

The debate, which

began at 8 p.m, ranked second only to Fox News Channel's Sept. 22 debate,

which averaged 6.1 million total viewers. It was also up 51% in total viewers compared to CNN's Tea Party debate in Tampa on Sept. 12, which drew 3.6 million

total viewers, and improved 46% in the demo.

CNN also recorded

601,300 live video streams of the debate, up 35% from its Tampa debate.

Tuesday's debate was co-sponsored by the Western Republican Leadership Conference to coincide with its annual gathering.