CNN's Henry Jumps to Fox News

Ed Henry is leaving CNN to join Fox news as its chief White House correspondent.

Henry, who was senior White House correspondent at CNN, will report on the President's domestic and international activities for Fox News.

"We've been impressed with Henry's reporting for a long time and are proud he's joining the Fox News team where his tenacity and hard news instincts will continue to strengthen the network's core journalistic assets," said Michael Clemente, senior VP of News Editorial for Fox News, in a statement.

Henry joined CNN in 2004, reporting from the campaign trail during Sen. John Kerry's run and then as a Congressional correspondent before rising to his most recent role. Before CNN, he was a senior editor and columnist at Roll Call.

"We thank Ed for his contributions and wish him the best," a CNN spokesperson said. "We will be naming our new chief White House correspondent in the coming days."