CNN's Gupta to Host New Series

CNN will continue to build new programming around its on-air talent with the Nov. 13 launch of a new weekly series featuring Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The 30-minute series, The Next List, will feature CNN's chief medical correspondent as he profiles exceptional individuals who are leading innovation and setting trends at various industries around the world. Vignettes of the series will air on CNN during the week leading up to the Sunday episode, said CNN officials.

The Next List will also feature commentary on

CNN.com/TheNextList from those profiled on the show, as well as the very latest on innovation and innovators from around the world.

"All over the world, there are innovators who have worked in relative obscurity, quietly changing the world in unimaginable ways," said Gupta in a statement. " As a global reporter, I have had the chance to see them at work, and I can't wait to introduce them to viewers on The Next List."

The Gupta series comes on the heels of the new's network's recently announced revamp of its morning programming lineup, which will create a new four-hour morning show to be hosted by Soledad O'Brien, Ashleigh Banfield and Zoraida Sambolin.