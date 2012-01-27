CNN's Florida Debate Delivers 5.4 Million Viewers
CNN's Florida debate on Thursday drew 5.4 million total
viewers from 8-10 p.m. ET, besting the network's last debate on Jan. 19
but drawing a smaller audience than the other most recent debates on Jan. 23
(NBC) and Jan. 16 (Fox News).
Overall, Thursday's 19th Republican debate was
the 10th most-watched of this election cycle among total viewers. In
the key demographic of adults 25-54, the debate drew 1.74 million viewers,
according to Nielsen fast nationals, ranking fourth in the target demo delivery
among the primary debates this cycle.
The debate moderated by Wolf Blitzer helped CNN top the
cable news rankings in primetime Thursday vs. Fox News' 2.1 million total
viewers and MSNBC's 985,000 from 8-10 p.m. AC360 also won its hour after the
debate, drawing 2.5 million total viewers vs. FNC's On the Record (1.9 million)
and MSNBC's Last Word (1.1 million).
The debate picked up an additional 1.2 million total viewers
and 562,000 adults 25-54 in its west coast airing, according to CNN.
