CNN's Florida Debate Delivers 5.4 Million Viewers

CNN's Florida debate on Thursday drew 5.4 million total

viewers from 8-10 p.m. ET, besting the network's last debate on Jan. 19

but drawing a smaller audience than the other most recent debates on Jan. 23

(NBC) and Jan. 16 (Fox News).

Overall, Thursday's 19th Republican debate was

the 10th most-watched of this election cycle among total viewers. In

the key demographic of adults 25-54, the debate drew 1.74 million viewers,

according to Nielsen fast nationals, ranking fourth in the target demo delivery

among the primary debates this cycle.

The debate moderated by Wolf Blitzer helped CNN top the

cable news rankings in primetime Thursday vs. Fox News' 2.1 million total

viewers and MSNBC's 985,000 from 8-10 p.m. AC360 also won its hour after the

debate, drawing 2.5 million total viewers vs. FNC's On the Record (1.9 million)

and MSNBC's Last Word (1.1 million).

The debate picked up an additional 1.2 million total viewers

and 562,000 adults 25-54 in its west coast airing, according to CNN.