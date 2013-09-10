CNN's 'Crossfire' Premieres to 581,000 Viewers
The return of Crossfire
on CNN on Monday averaged 581,000 total viewers and 171,000 viewers in the
target 25-54 demo at 6:30 p.m., according to Nielsen fast national data.
Compared to the prior four Mondays, the Crossfire debut with co-hosts Newt Gingrich and Stephanie Cutter improved the half-hour time period 44% in total viewers
and 21% in the key demo. Compared to the year-ago evening, the audience was up
82% and 41% among viewers 25-54.
Crossfire was
second among the cable news networks from 6:30-7 p.m. in the demo behind Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier and ahead
of MSNBC's PoliticsNation with Al
Sharpton, and third in total viewers.
