CNN's 'Crossfire' Premieres to 581,000 Viewers

The return of Crossfire

on CNN on Monday averaged 581,000 total viewers and 171,000 viewers in the

target 25-54 demo at 6:30 p.m., according to Nielsen fast national data.

Compared to the prior four Mondays, the Crossfire debut with co-hosts Newt Gingrich and Stephanie Cutter improved the half-hour time period 44% in total viewers

and 21% in the key demo. Compared to the year-ago evening, the audience was up

82% and 41% among viewers 25-54.

Crossfire was

second among the cable news networks from 6:30-7 p.m. in the demo behind Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier and ahead

of MSNBC's PoliticsNation with Al

Sharpton, and third in total viewers.