CNN's Cooper: No Show I Am On Will Air Bin Laden Tape
A tape reportedly made
by Osama Bin Laden to air after his death was said to being circulated by his
supporters. That news came not long after government officials said they had
made no call on whether to release their own images of his dead body.
Count CNN's Anderson
Cooper as being against the media airing that bin Laden farewell message.
Told by Wolf Blitzer
that he expected whether to air the tape to be a journalism ethics issue
everyone would soon be wrestling with, Cooper appeared to have done all his
wrestling.
He told Blitzer and
viewers flatly that no show he was on or was associated with would air
that tape, calling Bin Laden a mass murderer who should never be heard from
again.
