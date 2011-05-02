CNN's Cooper: No Show I Am On Will Air Bin Laden Tape

A tape reportedly made

by Osama Bin Laden to air after his death was said to being circulated by his

supporters. That news came not long after government officials said they had

made no call on whether to release their own images of his dead body.

Count CNN's Anderson

Cooper as being against the media airing that bin Laden farewell message.

Told by Wolf Blitzer

that he expected whether to air the tape to be a journalism ethics issue

everyone would soon be wrestling with, Cooper appeared to have done all his

wrestling.

He told Blitzer and

viewers flatly that no show he was on or was associated with would air

that tape, calling Bin Laden a mass murderer who should never be heard from

again.