CNN’s Cal Perry Moving from Baghdad to Beirut

Cal Perry, Baghdad bureau chief for CNN, was assigned to Beirut, Lebanon, as an international correspondent starting this month.

In addition to covering Beirut, Perry will contribute to the network's new expansion in the region.

Perry has overseen coverage of the Iraq war over the past four years. The move was described by CNN as a standard rotation for bureau chiefs.

While no successor has been named, a spokesman said the bureau has a strong bench of about two-dozen staffers (it won't give out exact figures for security purposes).

CNN also said it was boosting the profile of two new programs from the region, Inside the Middle East and Market Place: Middle East.