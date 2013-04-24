CNN's Bourdain Series Adds Viewers in Second Episode
By MCN Staff
CNN's signing
of Anthony Bourdain is paying dividends. His new Sunday-night series, Anthony
Bourdain: Parts Unknown, drew 974,000 viewers this past Sunday, up 30%
versus its debut episode the prior week, CNN said, citing Nielsen live plus
same-day data. The 9 p.m. show also posted 470,000 adults ages 25-54, CNN said
in a release,
up 67% vs. its premiere week and more than double the deliveries of its cable
news competitors Fox News Channel and MSNBC (208,000 and 187,000
respectively).
In Sunday's episode, Bourdain explored the Koreatown section
of Los Angeles and spotlighted the talents and food preferences of
award-winning chef Roy Choi and acclaimed graffiti artist, painter, portraitist
David Choe. The debut episode was a visit to Myanmar.
On the digital front, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown has
received more than one million page views in its first two weeks on CNN.com,
according to Adobe Analytics data. On social media, the premiere received 9,000
social mentions, up from last year's 2,000 mentions for the No Reservations premiere
on the Travel Channel. Three posts about Parts Unknown on CNN's Facebook
fan page received more than 70,000 combined actions and were the top posts on
the account for each Sunday, according to data from Sysomos, Facebook and
Twitter.
Future episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts
Unknown feature tours of Colombia on April 28; Quebec, Canada on May 5;
Tangier on May 12; Libya on May 19; Peru on June 2; and the Congo on June 9,
the Turner Broadcasting System outlet said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.