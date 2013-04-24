CNN's Bourdain Series Adds Viewers in Second Episode

CNN's signing

of Anthony Bourdain is paying dividends. His new Sunday-night series, Anthony

Bourdain: Parts Unknown, drew 974,000 viewers this past Sunday, up 30%

versus its debut episode the prior week, CNN said, citing Nielsen live plus

same-day data. The 9 p.m. show also posted 470,000 adults ages 25-54, CNN said

in a release,

up 67% vs. its premiere week and more than double the deliveries of its cable

news competitors Fox News Channel and MSNBC (208,000 and 187,000

respectively).

In Sunday's episode, Bourdain explored the Koreatown section

of Los Angeles and spotlighted the talents and food preferences of

award-winning chef Roy Choi and acclaimed graffiti artist, painter, portraitist

David Choe. The debut episode was a visit to Myanmar.

On the digital front, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown has

received more than one million page views in its first two weeks on CNN.com,

according to Adobe Analytics data. On social media, the premiere received 9,000

social mentions, up from last year's 2,000 mentions for the No Reservations premiere

on the Travel Channel. Three posts about Parts Unknown on CNN's Facebook

fan page received more than 70,000 combined actions and were the top posts on

the account for each Sunday, according to data from Sysomos, Facebook and

Twitter.

Future episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts

Unknown feature tours of Colombia on April 28; Quebec, Canada on May 5;

Tangier on May 12; Libya on May 19; Peru on June 2; and the Congo on June 9,

the Turner Broadcasting System outlet said.