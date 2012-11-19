CNN's Blitzer, Cooper Head to Middle East

CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper traveled to the Middle East to report on the escalating conflict

between Israel and Hamas starting Sunday (Nov. 18).

Blitzer is reporting from Jerusalem and Cooper from Gaza with their respective programs, The Situation Room and Anderson Cooper 360 airing live from their locations starting Monday.

Christiane Amanpour will also anchor her CNN International

program from Jerusalem on Monday.

CNN's other reporter deployments in the Middle East include

Sara Sidner and Jose Levy in Jerusalem; Ben Wedeman and Arwa Damon in Gaza,

Fred Pleitgen in southern Israel, Nick Paton Walsh in Beirut and Reza Sayah in

Cairo.