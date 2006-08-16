CNN's American Morning Wakes Up to New Producer

A day after announcing it will cut an hour from morning show American Morning, CNN named Ed Litvak as executive producer of the program. Litvak has been overseeing the show's production since former executive producer Kim Bondy left in April for personal reasons. He has been a supervising producer for CNN prime and morning programming since January 2004.

Prior to CNN, Litvak had been supervising producer of Weekend Today at NBC, where he had worked in a variety of news positions since 1996. Before that, he produced news for KUSA and KCNC-TV in Denver and KCBD in Texas.