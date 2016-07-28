CNN Wins DNC Day Three

CNN delivered 6.17 million total viewers during 10 and 11:45 p.m. from the Democratic National Convention, including 2.16 million in the 25-54 age bracket. That topped cable rivals MSNBC, at 4.92 million and 1.41 million, and Fox News at 2.39 million and 662,000 in 25-54.

NBC was tops among broadcasters at 4.15 million total viewers and 1.5 million adults 25-54, while ABC hit 3.55 million (1.28 million in the demo), and CBS drew 2.85 million (921,000).

The Philadelphia wingding featured speeches from President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and VP hopeful Tim Kaine, all singing the praises of Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

In primetime, CNN totaled just over 5 million total viewers, with MSNBC at just over 4 million and Fox News at 2.74 million. CNN’s score among viewers 25-54 was 1.63 million, MSNBC’s 1.06 million and Fox News at 611,000.

PBS averaged 2.56 million viewers across its coverage.