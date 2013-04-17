CNN Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

Trending

Cable news network CNN garnered the lion's share of National
Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) 2013 Vision Awards,
announced this morning during the B&C/Multichannel News Multiethnic TV
Leadership Awards in New York.

CNN earned 12 Vision Awards nominations, double the nods
second place finishers ESPN/ESPN Films, HBO, Nickelodeon/TeenNick and TV One garnered,
according to NAMIC officials. Overall 30 networks and media companies garnered
nominations across 20 television and digital media categories.

The winners of the 19th annual NAMIC Vision
Awards -- which recognize original, multi-platform television and digital
programming content illustrating the diversity of the multiethnic and
multicultural viewing audience -- will be announced May 23 in Los Angeles.


"We are excited about this level of enthusiasm for this
year's NAMIC Vision Awards, especially as the industry continues to create and
green light multiethnic content," said Nicol Turner-Lee, NAMIC president and
CEO.

TBS original series, Tyler Perry's House of Payne was
the most nominated original series, earning three nods in the "Best Performance
In A Comedy" category for the program's co-stars, Cassi Davis, Lavan Davis and
Doc Shaw. 

ABC Studios led the "Best Drama" category with four
nominations including Lifetime's Army Wives, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy,
Private Practice and Scandal.  

Other networks dominating categories include ESPN with four
nominations for "Best Sports;" BET Networks with three nominations for "Best
Awards & Honors;" CNN which garnered three nominations in the "Best
Documentary" and the "Best Travel & Adventure" categories; Scripps Networks
Interactive, which earned three nods in the "Best Lifestyle" category and
Bravo, which received three nominations in the "Best Reality" category.

The complete list of 2013 Vision Awards Nominees appears
below:

BEST ANIMATION

Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior

Dora the Explorer - Nickelodeon

NFL Rush Zone: Season of the Guardians - Nickelodeon and NFL

The Legend of Korra - Nickelodeon

BEST AWARDS & HONORS

2012 BET Awards - BET Networks

2012 BET Honors - BET Networks

Black Girls Rock! - BET Networks                 

Press Play - Myx TV

The TeenNick HALO Awards 2012 - Nickelodeon

CHILDREN'S

Degrassi - TeenNick

East of Main Street: Small Talk - HBO

Let It Shine - Disney Channel

Nick News with Linda Ellerbee  - TeenNick

The Weight of the Nation: The Great Cafeteria Takeover - HBO

COMEDY

Enlightened - HBO

Love That Girl - TV One

The Game - BET Networks

The Rickey Smiley Show - TV One

DRAMA

Army Wives - ABC Studios

Grey's Anatomy - ABC Studios

Private Practice - ABC Studios

Scandal - ABC Studios

Treme - HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE - COMEDY

Cassi Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS

Doc Shaw - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS

Don Cheadle - House of Lies - Showtime

Lavan Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS

Tasha Smith - Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse - TBS

BEST PERFORMANCE - DRAMA

Corey Reynolds - The Closer - TNT

Jordana Brewster - Dallas - TNT

Lee Thompson Young - Rizzoli & Isles - TNT

Michael Kenneth Williams - Boardwalk Empire - HBO

Queen Latifah - Steel Magnolias - Lifetime

DIGITAL MEDIA - LONG FORM

Black and Latino - mun2

Naco, Pocho - mun2

MashBox - Myx TV

DIGITAL MEDIA - SHORT FORM

Bravo's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen - Bravo

Darling Nikki: Letter to the Divas - TV One

The Secret of the Chancla - mun2

DIGITAL MEDIA WEB SERIES

CNN Special Projects: Impact Your World - CNN

Freedom Project: Mauritania Slavery's Last Stronghold - CNN

Secreteando - Telemundo Media

DOCUMENTARY

Black in America: Who is Black? - CNN

Ghost of Ole Miss - ESPN Films

Latino in America: Courting Their Vote - CNN

The Loving Story - HBO

World Sports Presents: It's Not Black and White - CNN

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Caras Del Odio - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol

Desamparados - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol

Pusong Pinoy sa Amerika - GMA Pinoy TV

LIFESTYLE

HGTV's The High Low Project - Scripps Networks Interactive

HGTV's House Hunters- Scripps Networks Interactive

HGTV's Home Strange Home - Scripps Networks Interactive

Kusina Master - GMA Life TV

NEWS / INFORMATIONAL

Race 2012 - PBS

Second Coming: Will Black America Decide 2012 - BET Networks

Oprah's Master Class - Harpo Studios

Our America with Lisa Ling - Oprah Winfrey Network

We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv

ORIGINAL MOVIE OR SPECIAL

CNN Special Projects: Leaders with Heart - CNN

Kids on Race: The Hidden Picture - CNN

Raising Izzie - GMC TV

Somebody's Child - GMC TV

Steel Magnolias - Lifetime

REALITY

Chef Roble & Co. - Bravo

Tia and Tamera - Style

Top Chef - Bravo

Top Chef Masters - Bravo

Welcome to Sweetie Pie's - Oprah Winfrey Network

REALITY SOCIAL ISSUES

Iyanla: Fix My Life - Harpo Studios

Joe Maddon: Hazleton - ESPN

Parole Diaries - TV One

Save My Son - TV One

We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv

SPORTS

Busted Coverage - ESPN

Inside Africa: Uganda Little League - CNN

Jorge Gutierrez: An Unlikely Path - ESPN

Latipha Cross: Outrunning the Odds - ESPN

Outside the Lines: FAMU Band Hazing - ESPN

TRAVEL & ADVENTURE

Inside Africa: Botswana Heavy Metal - CNN

Inside Africa: Ghana Boxing - CNN

Inside Africa: The Himba of Namibia - CNN

VARIETY / TALK SHOW

Leading Women: Freda Lewis-Hall - CNN

Mario Lopez: One on One - NUVOtv

Oprah's Lifeclass - Harpo Studios

Oprah's Next Chapter - Harpo Studios

TV One Night Only: Live from Essence Music Festival - TV One