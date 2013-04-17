CNN Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
Cable news network CNN garnered the lion's share of National
Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) 2013 Vision Awards,
announced this morning during the B&C/Multichannel News Multiethnic TV
Leadership Awards in New York.
CNN earned 12 Vision Awards nominations, double the nods
second place finishers ESPN/ESPN Films, HBO, Nickelodeon/TeenNick and TV One garnered,
according to NAMIC officials. Overall 30 networks and media companies garnered
nominations across 20 television and digital media categories.
The winners of the 19th annual NAMIC Vision
Awards -- which recognize original, multi-platform television and digital
programming content illustrating the diversity of the multiethnic and
multicultural viewing audience -- will be announced May 23 in Los Angeles.
"We are excited about this level of enthusiasm for this
year's NAMIC Vision Awards, especially as the industry continues to create and
green light multiethnic content," said Nicol Turner-Lee, NAMIC president and
CEO.
TBS original series, Tyler Perry's House of Payne was
the most nominated original series, earning three nods in the "Best Performance
In A Comedy" category for the program's co-stars, Cassi Davis, Lavan Davis and
Doc Shaw.
ABC Studios led the "Best Drama" category with four
nominations including Lifetime's Army Wives, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy,
Private Practice and Scandal.
Other networks dominating categories include ESPN with four
nominations for "Best Sports;" BET Networks with three nominations for "Best
Awards & Honors;" CNN which garnered three nominations in the "Best
Documentary" and the "Best Travel & Adventure" categories; Scripps Networks
Interactive, which earned three nods in the "Best Lifestyle" category and
Bravo, which received three nominations in the "Best Reality" category.
The complete list of 2013 Vision Awards Nominees appears
below:
BEST ANIMATION
Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior
Dora the Explorer - Nickelodeon
NFL Rush Zone: Season of the Guardians - Nickelodeon and NFL
The Legend of Korra - Nickelodeon
BEST AWARDS & HONORS
2012 BET Awards - BET Networks
2012 BET Honors - BET Networks
Black Girls Rock! - BET Networks
Press Play - Myx TV
The TeenNick HALO Awards 2012 - Nickelodeon
CHILDREN'S
Degrassi - TeenNick
East of Main Street: Small Talk - HBO
Let It Shine - Disney Channel
Nick News with Linda Ellerbee - TeenNick
The Weight of the Nation: The Great Cafeteria Takeover - HBO
COMEDY
Enlightened - HBO
Love That Girl - TV One
The Game - BET Networks
The Rickey Smiley Show - TV One
DRAMA
Army Wives - ABC Studios
Grey's Anatomy - ABC Studios
Private Practice - ABC Studios
Scandal - ABC Studios
Treme - HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE - COMEDY
Cassi Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS
Doc Shaw - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS
Don Cheadle - House of Lies - Showtime
Lavan Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS
Tasha Smith - Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse - TBS
BEST PERFORMANCE - DRAMA
Corey Reynolds - The Closer - TNT
Jordana Brewster - Dallas - TNT
Lee Thompson Young - Rizzoli & Isles - TNT
Michael Kenneth Williams - Boardwalk Empire - HBO
Queen Latifah - Steel Magnolias - Lifetime
DIGITAL MEDIA - LONG FORM
Black and Latino - mun2
Naco, Pocho - mun2
MashBox - Myx TV
DIGITAL MEDIA - SHORT FORM
Bravo's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen - Bravo
Darling Nikki: Letter to the Divas - TV One
The Secret of the Chancla - mun2
DIGITAL MEDIA WEB SERIES
CNN Special Projects: Impact Your World - CNN
Freedom Project: Mauritania Slavery's Last Stronghold - CNN
Secreteando - Telemundo Media
DOCUMENTARY
Black in America: Who is Black? - CNN
Ghost of Ole Miss - ESPN Films
Latino in America: Courting Their Vote - CNN
The Loving Story - HBO
World Sports Presents: It's Not Black and White - CNN
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Caras Del Odio - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol
Desamparados - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol
Pusong Pinoy sa Amerika - GMA Pinoy TV
LIFESTYLE
HGTV's The High Low Project - Scripps Networks Interactive
HGTV's House Hunters- Scripps Networks Interactive
HGTV's Home Strange Home - Scripps Networks Interactive
Kusina Master - GMA Life TV
NEWS / INFORMATIONAL
Race 2012 - PBS
Second Coming: Will Black America Decide 2012 - BET Networks
Oprah's Master Class - Harpo Studios
Our America with Lisa Ling - Oprah Winfrey Network
We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv
ORIGINAL MOVIE OR SPECIAL
CNN Special Projects: Leaders with Heart - CNN
Kids on Race: The Hidden Picture - CNN
Raising Izzie - GMC TV
Somebody's Child - GMC TV
Steel Magnolias - Lifetime
REALITY
Chef Roble & Co. - Bravo
Tia and Tamera - Style
Top Chef - Bravo
Top Chef Masters - Bravo
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's - Oprah Winfrey Network
REALITY SOCIAL ISSUES
Iyanla: Fix My Life - Harpo Studios
Joe Maddon: Hazleton - ESPN
Parole Diaries - TV One
Save My Son - TV One
We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv
SPORTS
Busted Coverage - ESPN
Inside Africa: Uganda Little League - CNN
Jorge Gutierrez: An Unlikely Path - ESPN
Latipha Cross: Outrunning the Odds - ESPN
Outside the Lines: FAMU Band Hazing - ESPN
TRAVEL & ADVENTURE
Inside Africa: Botswana Heavy Metal - CNN
Inside Africa: Ghana Boxing - CNN
Inside Africa: The Himba of Namibia - CNN
VARIETY / TALK SHOW
Leading Women: Freda Lewis-Hall - CNN
Mario Lopez: One on One - NUVOtv
Oprah's Lifeclass - Harpo Studios
Oprah's Next Chapter - Harpo Studios
TV One Night Only: Live from Essence Music Festival - TV One
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.