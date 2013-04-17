CNN Tops NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

Cable news network CNN garnered the lion's share of National

Association of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) 2013 Vision Awards,

announced this morning during the B&C/Multichannel News Multiethnic TV

Leadership Awards in New York.





CNN earned 12 Vision Awards nominations, double the nods

second place finishers ESPN/ESPN Films, HBO, Nickelodeon/TeenNick and TV One garnered,

according to NAMIC officials. Overall 30 networks and media companies garnered

nominations across 20 television and digital media categories.





The winners of the 19th annual NAMIC Vision

Awards -- which recognize original, multi-platform television and digital

programming content illustrating the diversity of the multiethnic and

multicultural viewing audience -- will be announced May 23 in Los Angeles.







"We are excited about this level of enthusiasm for this

year's NAMIC Vision Awards, especially as the industry continues to create and

green light multiethnic content," said Nicol Turner-Lee, NAMIC president and

CEO.





TBS original series, Tyler Perry's House of Payne was

the most nominated original series, earning three nods in the "Best Performance

In A Comedy" category for the program's co-stars, Cassi Davis, Lavan Davis and

Doc Shaw.





ABC Studios led the "Best Drama" category with four

nominations including Lifetime's Army Wives, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy,

Private Practice and Scandal.





Other networks dominating categories include ESPN with four

nominations for "Best Sports;" BET Networks with three nominations for "Best

Awards & Honors;" CNN which garnered three nominations in the "Best

Documentary" and the "Best Travel & Adventure" categories; Scripps Networks

Interactive, which earned three nods in the "Best Lifestyle" category and

Bravo, which received three nominations in the "Best Reality" category.





The complete list of 2013 Vision Awards Nominees appears

below:



BEST ANIMATION





Doc McStuffins - Disney Junior



Dora the Explorer - Nickelodeon



NFL Rush Zone: Season of the Guardians - Nickelodeon and NFL



The Legend of Korra - Nickelodeon



BEST AWARDS & HONORS





2012 BET Awards - BET Networks



2012 BET Honors - BET Networks



Black Girls Rock! - BET Networks



Press Play - Myx TV



The TeenNick HALO Awards 2012 - Nickelodeon



CHILDREN'S





Degrassi - TeenNick



East of Main Street: Small Talk - HBO



Let It Shine - Disney Channel



Nick News with Linda Ellerbee - TeenNick



The Weight of the Nation: The Great Cafeteria Takeover - HBO



COMEDY





Enlightened - HBO



Love That Girl - TV One



The Game - BET Networks



The Rickey Smiley Show - TV One



DRAMA





Army Wives - ABC Studios



Grey's Anatomy - ABC Studios



Private Practice - ABC Studios



Scandal - ABC Studios



Treme - HBO



BEST PERFORMANCE - COMEDY





Cassi Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS



Doc Shaw - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS



Don Cheadle - House of Lies - Showtime



Lavan Davis - Tyler Perry's House of Payne - TBS



Tasha Smith - Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse - TBS



BEST PERFORMANCE - DRAMA





Corey Reynolds - The Closer - TNT



Jordana Brewster - Dallas - TNT



Lee Thompson Young - Rizzoli & Isles - TNT



Michael Kenneth Williams - Boardwalk Empire - HBO



Queen Latifah - Steel Magnolias - Lifetime



DIGITAL MEDIA - LONG FORM





Black and Latino - mun2



Naco, Pocho - mun2



MashBox - Myx TV



DIGITAL MEDIA - SHORT FORM





Bravo's Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen - Bravo



Darling Nikki: Letter to the Divas - TV One



The Secret of the Chancla - mun2



DIGITAL MEDIA WEB SERIES





CNN Special Projects: Impact Your World - CNN



Freedom Project: Mauritania Slavery's Last Stronghold - CNN



Secreteando - Telemundo Media



DOCUMENTARY





Black in America: Who is Black? - CNN



Ghost of Ole Miss - ESPN Films



Latino in America: Courting Their Vote - CNN



The Loving Story - HBO



World Sports Presents: It's Not Black and White - CNN



FOREIGN LANGUAGE





Caras Del Odio - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol



Desamparados - Discovery En EspaÃ±ol



Pusong Pinoy sa Amerika - GMA Pinoy TV



LIFESTYLE





HGTV's The High Low Project - Scripps Networks Interactive



HGTV's House Hunters- Scripps Networks Interactive



HGTV's Home Strange Home - Scripps Networks Interactive



Kusina Master - GMA Life TV



NEWS / INFORMATIONAL





Race 2012 - PBS



Second Coming: Will Black America Decide 2012 - BET Networks



Oprah's Master Class - Harpo Studios



Our America with Lisa Ling - Oprah Winfrey Network



We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv



ORIGINAL MOVIE OR SPECIAL





CNN Special Projects: Leaders with Heart - CNN



Kids on Race: The Hidden Picture - CNN



Raising Izzie - GMC TV



Somebody's Child - GMC TV



Steel Magnolias - Lifetime



REALITY





Chef Roble & Co. - Bravo



Tia and Tamera - Style



Top Chef - Bravo



Top Chef Masters - Bravo



Welcome to Sweetie Pie's - Oprah Winfrey Network



REALITY SOCIAL ISSUES





Iyanla: Fix My Life - Harpo Studios



Joe Maddon: Hazleton - ESPN



Parole Diaries - TV One



Save My Son - TV One



We Decide: Latinos and the 2012 Election - NUVOtv



SPORTS





Busted Coverage - ESPN



Inside Africa: Uganda Little League - CNN



Jorge Gutierrez: An Unlikely Path - ESPN



Latipha Cross: Outrunning the Odds - ESPN



Outside the Lines: FAMU Band Hazing - ESPN



TRAVEL & ADVENTURE





Inside Africa: Botswana Heavy Metal - CNN



Inside Africa: Ghana Boxing - CNN



Inside Africa: The Himba of Namibia - CNN



VARIETY / TALK SHOW





Leading Women: Freda Lewis-Hall - CNN



Mario Lopez: One on One - NUVOtv



Oprah's Lifeclass - Harpo Studios



Oprah's Next Chapter - Harpo Studios



TV One Night Only: Live from Essence Music Festival - TV One