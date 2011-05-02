CNN Tops Cable News Coverage of bin Laden's Death

With the news of Osama bin Laden's death so broadly covered,

CNN came out as the dominant cable news source on Sunday night, according to

Nielsen fast nationals.

At 10 p.m., in the hour before the official announcement,

2.33 million total viewers tuned into CNN's coverage with Fox News Channel following

closely behind with 2.32 million.

At 11 p.m., in the hour of President Obama's

speech, CNN jumped ahead with 7.76 million total viewers; Fox News stayed behind at 4.78 million. MSNBC started at 10 p.m. with 1.09 million, and rose to

2.28 during the announcement.