CNN Testing New 10 P.M. Show '(Get To) The Point'

Starting Monday, CNN will replace repeats of Anderson

Cooper 360 at 10 p.m. with new panel show (Get to) the Point, which

will air through this week at the hour.



The Point features political pundit Margaret Hoover,

ad executive Donny Deutsch, ESPN columnist Rick Reilly and ESPN NFL analyst

Jason Taylor. A CNN spokesperson says the show is a weeklong special

programming series, but presumably it could be expanded to a permanent replacement

in success as new CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker looks to revamp the

network's primetime lineup.





The show launched its own Twitter

page on Monday morning.





The 10 p.m. hour has been a likely spot for a

new show since AC360 repeats started airing there in July 2011. In an interviewwith B&C last month, Turner Broadcasting CEO Phil Kent

acknowledged, "I think we need at least one new primetime show."