CNN Tea Party Debate Tallies 3.6 Million Viewers

CNN's Tea Party Republican debate Monday night delivered 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals. The debate, moderated by Wolf Blitzer, also drew 1.1 million in the news target adults 25-54 demographic.

Monday's debate led CNN to top the news networks in primetime over second-place Fox News (1.9 million total viewers, 370,000 demo) and MSNBC (643,000 total, 161,000 demo).

The ratings were down from last week's GOP debate on MSNBC, however, which was the first since Texas Gov. Rick Perry declared his candidacy and drew 5.4 million total viewers.

The Tea Party debate improved 13% among total viewers and 23% in the key demo from CNN's New Hampshire GOP debate on June 13, which delivered 3.2 million total and 918,000 demo viewers.