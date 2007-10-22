CNN Taking Planet in Peril Multiplatform

CNN will make anticipated environmental miniseries Planet in Peril available on a number of new-media platforms, including iTunes, Netflix and Amazon.com.

iTunes will have each installment available for $1.99 the day after it debuts on the news network, beginning Wednesday with the first episode.

Netflix subscribers will be able to rent the DVD of the miniseries right after it airs on the network, and Amazon.com will begin taking pre-orders for the DVD immediately, shipping them after it airs.

Sprint Nextel mobile-phone users will be able to watch the broadcast of the miniseries live on Sprint TV’s CNN Mobile Live.

In addition, the series was made available to cable companies for inclusion in their on-demand services.

“Planet in Peril is essential viewing for anyone who cares about the environment,” CNN/U.S. president Jon Klein said in a statement. “To treat Planet in Peril as the groundbreaking documentary that it is, we felt compelled to make this investigation as available as possible in as many formats as possible.”

Planet in Peril will debut Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. on CNN.