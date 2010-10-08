CNN Takes Long View On 'Parker/Spitzer'

Parker/Spitzer - the first chapter

of CNN's primetime makeover - bowed Monday to a barrage of excoriating reviews:

Time: "vapid"

Baltimore Sun:

"a load of obnoxious, self-important noise"

The Guardian: "wretchedly unwatchable"

St. Petersburg Times: "confused," "odd and ill-focused"

New York Times: "hard to watch"

Bart Feder, senior VP of programming at

CNN/US, is taking the long view.

"Critics do what critics do and their

aim is to get page views and sell newspapers," he told B&C on

Friday.

And perhaps all of the negative reviews

on night one drove a little curiosity tune-in on night two. The show pulled in

a lackluster 454,000 viewers on Monday, for a fourth place finish in the 8 p.m.

hour behind Bill O'Reilly on Fox News, Keith Olbermann on MSNBC and Nancy Grace

on HLN.

By Tuesday, Parker/Spitzer was

up 13% to 513,000 total viewers. On day three, the show was basically flat

(503,000 viewers), but it grew its John King, USA lead-in by 98%

(which really doesn't bode well for King). However, it should be noted that

those viewer totals are on par with CNN's 8 p.m. average for the just completed

third quarter. And CNN's stated goal is to do better.

Feder said that at this point he's just

encouraged that the show is adding viewers from its lead-in.

"We honestly believe that as people

sample the show they'll fine it refreshing and interesting and they'll come

back. Cable shows don't premiere with huge audiences," he says. "They grow over

time. And that's been true of our competitors and that will be true for us

too."

He wouldn't pinpoint his ratings goals

for the show.

"All we've done is taken two people

who've never hosted a television show and put them in the most competitive time

period in cable news. That's asking a lot. And all you can ask is that they

come to play every day."

Feder stressed the network's commitment

to Parker/Spitzer and Piers Morgan's upcoming show, which will bow in

January. And he added that the hosts, conservative columnist Kathleen Parker

and former New York governor Eliot Spitzer, will be participating in

CNN's mid-term election night coverage next month.

Asked if the constant focus on CNN'

primetime ratings bothered him, Feder laughed, "Does it bother me?"

"We have a great brand. We have an

outstanding network. We do the best job of anyone in television covering

breaking news," he says. "Clearly we want to put on a primetime schedule that

will bring people to the set night after night when there isn't a lot going on

in the world. That's our objective. With Piers Morgan coming onboard and with

Anderson Cooper, we're very excited about a strong consistent primetime lineup

that we think will bring new energy to cable and will impact the ratings

positively. Otherwise we would be doing something different."