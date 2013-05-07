CNN SVP Bart Feder Leaving Network

Bart Feder, CNN's senior VP of programming, is exiting the

network. His last day will be May 24.





CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced Feder's

departure on Tuesday in a memo to staff obtained by B&C: "Bart

Feder and I have been in discussions over the last couple of weeks about his

role in the company and he has decided that it is time to move on and take his

career in a new direction," he said.



Federjoined CNN in 2008 after serving as CEO of Web video company The Feed Rom

and as news director at WABC in New York (). He is the latest executive to

depart under Zucker's tenure following managingeditor Mark Whitaker and senior VP of public relations ChristaRobinson as the new president makes changes to his senior leadership team.



TVNewser first reported the story.