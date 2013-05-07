CNN SVP Bart Feder Leaving Network
Bart Feder, CNN's senior VP of programming, is exiting the
network. His last day will be May 24.
CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced Feder's
departure on Tuesday in a memo to staff obtained by B&C: "Bart
Feder and I have been in discussions over the last couple of weeks about his
role in the company and he has decided that it is time to move on and take his
career in a new direction," he said.
Federjoined CNN in 2008 after serving as CEO of Web video company The Feed Rom
and as news director at WABC in New York (). He is the latest executive to
depart under Zucker's tenure following managingeditor Mark Whitaker and senior VP of public relations ChristaRobinson as the new president makes changes to his senior leadership team.
TVNewser first reported the story.
