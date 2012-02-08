CNN Suspends Roland Martin

CNN has suspended CNN political analyst Roland Martin after a

series of tweets he sent during the Super Bowl on Sunday drew ire from GLAAD

who interpreted this statements to suggesting violence against gay people.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CNN said, "Roland

Martin's tweets were regrettable and offensive. Language that demeans is

inconsistent with the values and culture of our organization, and is not

tolerated. We have been giving careful consideration to this matter, and Roland

will not be appearing on our air for the time being."

Martin's offending tweet was in reference to an H&M

commercial starring easy-on-the-eyes soccer star David Beckham: "If a dude at

your Super Bowl party is hyped about David Beckham's underwear ad, smack the

ish out of him!" it said.

GLAAD tweeting back that "advocates of gay bashing have no

place at CNN" and demanded that Martin be removed from the network's air.

Martin appeared on CNN Tuesday night in the network's

coverage of the Missouri primary and Colorado and Minnesota caucuses.