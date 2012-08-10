CNN Suspends Fareed Zakaria for Copying Writer's Work

CNN host Fareed Zakaria has been suspended by the network after it was revealed

that he lifted the work of another writer in his TIME column.

"We have reviewed Fareed Zakaria's TIME column, for which he

has apologized," the network said in a statement Friday. "He wrote a shorter blog post

on CNN.com on the same issue which included similar unattributed excerpts. That

blog post has been removed and CNN has suspended Fareed Zakaria while this

matter is under review."

Earlier on Friday, TIME

suspended Zakaria for a month for violating the magazine's standards after he

apologized for using the work of Jill Lepore in The New Yorker for a column of his on gun control.

Zakaria hosts Fareed

Zakaria GPS on Sundays at 10 a.m. on CNN.