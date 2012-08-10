CNN Suspends Fareed Zakaria for Copying Writer's Work
CNN host Fareed Zakaria has been suspended by the network after it was revealed
that he lifted the work of another writer in his TIME column.
"We have reviewed Fareed Zakaria's TIME column, for which he
has apologized," the network said in a statement Friday. "He wrote a shorter blog post
on CNN.com on the same issue which included similar unattributed excerpts. That
blog post has been removed and CNN has suspended Fareed Zakaria while this
matter is under review."
Earlier on Friday, TIME
suspended Zakaria for a month for violating the magazine's standards after he
apologized for using the work of Jill Lepore in The New Yorker for a column of his on gun control.
Zakaria hosts Fareed
Zakaria GPS on Sundays at 10 a.m. on CNN.
