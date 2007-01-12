CNN to Sponsor Presidental Debates

Billing it as "an unprecedented early kickoff to a wide open race for the White House," CNN will team with WMUR TV Boston and the Manchester Union Leader newspaper to sponsor the first presidential candidate debates, the network said Friday.



Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer will moderate back-to-back debates among the Republican and Democratic candidates, or at least the ones who have declared by then, on April 4 and 5, 2007.

CNN did not immediately have information on who which candidates would be participating