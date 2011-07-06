CNN Shakeup: 'AC360' Moved to 8 p.m.; ‘In the Arena' Off Schedule

CNN announced Wednesday a new primetime lineup, one

without Eliot Spitzer's In the

Arena.





Instead, Anderson Cooper 360

will move to 8 p.m. starting Aug. 8, and be re-broadcast at its former 10 p.m.

timeslot.Erin Burnett's new program will debut at 7 p.m. (with a re-air at 11

p.m.), bumping John King, U.S.A. to 6 p.m. Burnett's program is expected

to premiere in late September.





"I'm looking forward to the new time slot and am

excited to share AC360

with a new audience at 8 p.m., while still connecting with my regular viewers

at 10 p.m.," Cooper said in a statement.





The shift puts the network's star anchor in the lead

primetime hour, where Fox News has Bill O'Reilly and MSNBC has Lawrence

O'Donnell.





"8 o'clock is the marquee hour on cable news, and Anderson

Cooper is our flagship news program," CNN/U.S. Executive VP Ken Jautz told B&C.

"So it makes sense to put the flagship news program at the marquee hour. Eight

p.m. sort of states what you are as a network. AC360 itself embodies

what we see as CNN's strengths and its uniqueness."





The canceled In the Arena receives the axe after less than a year on the

air, after undergoing transformations in format that ultimately failed to

improve its ratings. The program originally debuted as Parker/Spitzer

last fall then shifted to a solo anchor roundtable format with co-host Kathleen

Parker's exit in February.





"We would like better ratings and share at 8 o'clock than

were being delivered," Jautz acknowledged.



The Situation Room with Wolf

Blitzer moves to 4-6 p.m. following CNN Newsroom, which will

now run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Piers

Morgan Tonight will stay at its regular 9 p.m. slot, and re-air at

12 a.m.





Jautz says he is committed to the schedule of multiple

re-airs at hours when some cable networks feature original programming.





"We believe that this is a good lineup and it would

improve the flow from show to show," he said. "We think it's a lineup that

underscores what's important to CNN - a commitment to quality journalism."





Cooper will launch his syndicated daytime talk show, Anderson,

in September, but Jautz said that show's taping schedule was not a factor in AC360's

move to 8 p.m. Cooper has said Anderson will tape two shows a day, three

days a week to balance his responsibilities at CNN.





"We're not reacting to what someone else has done, we're

doing what we think is the strongest lineup and the best shows," Jautz said.





CNN's new full schedule is below:



CNN Fall Schedule (All times

Eastern):



6a-9 a.m.: American

Morning



9a-4 p.m.: CNN Newsroom



4 p.m.: Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer



6 p.m.: John King, USA



7 p.m.: Erin Burnett



8 p.m.: Anderson Cooper 360Â°



9 p.m.: Piers Morgan Tonight



10 p.m.: AC

360 re-air



11 p.m.: Erin

Burnett re-air



12 a.m.: Piers

Morgan Tonight re-air



