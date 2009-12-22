CNN Shakes Up Afternoon Lineup
By Alex Weprin
With John King's new 7 p.m. show on the
horizon, CNN is shaking up its afternoon lineup, launching a new show with Rick
Sanchez and cutting The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer from three
hours to two.
Starting Jan. 18, the same day King's
program launches, Sanchez will host Rick's List from 3-5 p.m. The show
appears to take a cue from ESPN's Sportsnation, with interactive
features and viewer feedback playing a major role.
"Every day Rick's List will be
full of newsmakers and thinkers we- and u- (sic) think are relevant to CNN. My
access = your access," Sanchez said on
Twitter.
Meanwhile, The Situation Room with
Wolf Blitzer will now start at 5 p.m., running until 7, when King's new
program will debut.
"Our excellent team can focus on 2
solid hrs. Less becomes more," said Blitzer on Twitter.
The move by CNN comes just a week after
MSNBC announced it would shake up its dayside programming in Jan., announcing a
new show with Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie at 9 a.m., and movingDylan Ratigan's program to 4 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.