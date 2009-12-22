CNN Shakes Up Afternoon Lineup

With John King's new 7 p.m. show on the

horizon, CNN is shaking up its afternoon lineup, launching a new show with Rick

Sanchez and cutting The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer from three

hours to two.

Starting Jan. 18, the same day King's

program launches, Sanchez will host Rick's List from 3-5 p.m. The show

appears to take a cue from ESPN's Sportsnation, with interactive

features and viewer feedback playing a major role.

"Every day Rick's List will be

full of newsmakers and thinkers we- and u- (sic) think are relevant to CNN. My

access = your access," Sanchez said on

Twitter.

Meanwhile, The Situation Room with

Wolf Blitzer will now start at 5 p.m., running until 7, when King's new

program will debut.

"Our excellent team can focus on 2

solid hrs. Less becomes more," said Blitzer on Twitter.

The move by CNN comes just a week after

MSNBC announced it would shake up its dayside programming in Jan., announcing a

new show with Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie at 9 a.m., and movingDylan Ratigan's program to 4 p.m.