CNN Sets Weekly Show With George Stroumboulopoulos

CNN is launching a new weekly interview show hosted by CBC's

George Stroumboulopoulos.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of an hour-long show

hosted by the Canadian broadcaster. The series will film in front of a live

studio audience in Los Angeles and air on Fridays in primetime starting in

early summer.

Embassy Row will produce the as yet untitled series, which

"will feature the public figures driving our cultural conversations and

offer a fresh perspective on the interview and talk show format, "

according to CNN.

Stroumboulopoulos has been the host of Canadian talk show George

Stroumboulopoulos Tonight for nearly a decade.

"We're really pleased to bring this special series to

CNN. It is a good example of the expansion of the CNN strategy to bring

new kinds of relevant and engaging programming to a broad audience," said

Amy Entelis, senior VP for talent and content development, CNN Worldwide.

The

news follows reports last week that CNN is looking to revive its political

debate show Crossfire for summer, though the network has yet to confirm

official plans.