CNN Sets Weekly Show With George Stroumboulopoulos
CNN is launching a new weekly interview show hosted by CBC's
George Stroumboulopoulos.
The network has ordered 10 episodes of an hour-long show
hosted by the Canadian broadcaster. The series will film in front of a live
studio audience in Los Angeles and air on Fridays in primetime starting in
early summer.
Embassy Row will produce the as yet untitled series, which
"will feature the public figures driving our cultural conversations and
offer a fresh perspective on the interview and talk show format, "
according to CNN.
Stroumboulopoulos has been the host of Canadian talk show George
Stroumboulopoulos Tonight for nearly a decade.
"We're really pleased to bring this special series to
CNN. It is a good example of the expansion of the CNN strategy to bring
new kinds of relevant and engaging programming to a broad audience," said
Amy Entelis, senior VP for talent and content development, CNN Worldwide.
The
news follows reports last week that CNN is looking to revive its political
debate show Crossfire for summer, though the network has yet to confirm
official plans.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.